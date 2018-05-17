Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Waging All-Out War’ On Tristan Thompson

Kim is allegedly begging Khloe to dump Tristan before he cheats again.

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting go of her grudge against Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kim is allegedly begging her sister to drop her baby’s father after his shocking cheating scandal.

According to a May 17 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is still trying to convince Khloe Kardashian that she should end her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and allegedly believes that the NBA star will eventually cheat again.

Insiders tell the outlet that “Kim hates Tristan” and “knows he will cheat again.” While Khloe has decided to remain in Cleveland with Tristan in hopes of working their relationship issues out, Kim is outraged and has been telling her younger sister that she “doesn’t need a man like that in her life.” The elder Kardashian sister has also allegedly been telling Khloe that just because she and Tristan have a baby together, it doesn’t mean they need to try to keep their relationship alive.

The source goes on to say that Kim Kardashian is “waging an all-out war” on Tristan Thompson. Kim reportedly loves Khloe Kardashian, and doesn’t want her to be hurt and embarrassed when it’s revealed that Tristan has been unfaithful again. Kim allegedly believes that her sister needs to leave her cheating boyfriend as soon as she possibly can.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly struggled with the decision to stay with Tristan Thompson after his stunning cheating scandal. However, she eventually decided to give it another shot and the couple have been working things out ever since, despite causing friction within her family.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter account to reveal that she would never regret being kind to someone, and fans immediately speculated that her comment was about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. While neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken publicly about the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian has has no problem weighing in on the situation, calling it “sad” and “so f—ed up.” Kim even admitted that her comments about Tristan led the NBA player to block her on social media.

Fans will likely see a more in depth look into Kim Kardashian’s thoughts on Khloe and Tristan when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.