‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori Roloff Isn’t Pregnant With Baby No. 2, It’s Just A ‘Burrito’

Tori Roloff’s tummy recently made an appearance on Instagram, and the Little People, Big World star knew that it would get her followers talking. However, she shot down the pregnancy rumors before they could start by informing her fans that any tiny belly bulge that they think that they see is definitely not a baby bump.

As reported by Us Weekly, Zach and Tori Roloff’s son Jackson celebrated his first birthday on May 12. Tori revealed that this major milestone marked the end of the monthly baby blanket updates that her fans have enjoyed seeing over the past year, but Baby J’s life as a social media star is far from over.

On Thursday, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share a few new videos of her adorable son. In the collection of short clips, the very happy baby proves that he’s a born entertainer by making sure that his audience is amused. He giggles and grins at the camera, vigorously shakes his head back and forth, and gives his viewers a little wave. The tiny tot is trying his best to talk in many of the videos, but all that comes out of his mouth are some cute, nonsensical baby noises and a whole lot of drool. In one video, he dribbles all over his mom’s jeans and uses them to wipe off his wet mouth.

Tori Roloff didn’t bat an eyelash at the large spit spot on her pants, but she was clearly concerned about what her followers would say in response to a clip of Baby J crawling across her lap. After that particular video, she posted a humorous note about the appearance of her stomach.

“No I am not pregnant,” she wrote. “That is just my burrito from yesterday. Kthanksbye.”

According to Tori Roloff, baby Jackson has inherited his mom’s sense of humor. In her final baby blanket update, she described her son as being “hilarious.” Her love of being a mother is evident in the emotional Instagram post, but it looks like her beloved family will remain a party of three for the time being.

Sharing Jackson’s final monthly Instagram photo was a bittersweet moment for Tori, who lamented that it was “the first of many things [she has] to let go of.” However, now that Jackson is a bigger boy, he can look forward to new experiences, like learning how to fly a kite.

While Tori Roloff isn’t currently pregnant, perhaps bidding a sad farewell to Jackson’s baby blanket updates is making her feel a bit broody. As reported by Romper, she recently took to her Instagram Stories to tease that she’s interested in having a second child.

“I could definitely have a second kid,” she captioned a photo of herself holding Jackson and one of her friend’s children in her arms.

Tori has said that she would like to have four children while Zach would prefer to have only two, so fans will just have to stay tuned to see just how big the Little People, Big World stars’ family gets.