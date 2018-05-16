Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Cruise Is Not Asking Her Mother For Help With Adopting A Child

Despite a report, Nicole Kidman is not helping her daughter Isabella adopt a child.

According to an article by In Touch, Kidman is reportedly in the process of helping her 25-year-old daughter, Isabella Cruise, adopt a child. A source dished that Isabella wants to adopt a child since she and her brother, Connor Cruise, were adopted and that Kidman has been “pivotal in the process.” The unnamed source also alleged that Nicole paid for Isabella and her husband, Max Parker, to receive pre-adoption counseling to prepare for the baby.

But after speaking with a rep for the actress, Gossip Cop is debunking the rumor, calling it totally false. Not only is the source for In Touch unreliable, but Kidman’s rep also said that the claims are untrue. Furthermore, there are no other reliable sources that have reported the supposed adoption story.

As many fans of the Aussie-born actress know, Kidman adopted two of her children, Isabella and Connor, when she was married to Tom Cruise. Vanity Fair also reports that one of the reasons that Kidman chose to take a role in the movie Lion was because she could relate to the “deep and personal” connection that a mother experiences with her adopted children.

Nicole Kidman ‘is very happy’ for her newlywed daughter Isabella Cruise, says source http://t.co/Y81Ivs0Uwq pic.twitter.com/FfRUVHUFrs — People (@people) October 10, 2015

Kidman also has two biological children with current husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith. Most recently, People shared that the two girls watched their dad perform in Nashville on New Year’s Eve. Kidman even shared a video of the two girls watching their dad perform from the side of the stage.

As of late, the 50-year-old has taken to her popular Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming season of her hit show Big Little Lies. One photo from April 5 shows Kidman alongside the legendary Meryl Streep and her TV children. Kidman shared with fans that it was her first day on set with Meryl.

A few days later, Kidman posted another picture from the city of Monterey, where the hit show is filmed. In the photo, Kidman sits on top of a rock ledge with the ocean visible in the background. Two seagulls also appear in the frame as Kidman thanks fans for being so warm and welcoming to herself and the rest of the cast.

The next season of Big Little Lies is expected to air in 2019.