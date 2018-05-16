Kourtney Kardashian’s Eight-Year-Old Son Mason Snaps Bikini Photo Of His Mom, Receives Praise

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters have turned their bodies into big moneymakers, and now it looks like the 39-year-old mother of three is introducing her kids to an integral part of the Kardashian family business: posting sexy photos on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share yet another bikini photo. It’s not even officially summer yet, but she has posted more than half a dozen swimsuit pictures on social media in recent weeks. In her latest seaside snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is wearing a black bikini and lounging on a white beach towel with her legs spread apart and her left foot resting against her right thigh. She has her cat-eye sunglasses perched on the end of her nose and is staring out into the crystal blue water. As reported by People, Kourtney revealed that the picture had a surprising photographer: her eight-year-old son Mason Disick.

Because the photo was so crisp and clear, the boy behind the camera received plenty of praise from Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram followers. Some fans were so impressed that they said that Mason should consider pursuing a career as a professional photographer, and others jokingly asked Kourtney if he was available to take their vacation photos.

“Mason definitely knows your angles,” wrote one admirer of the little boy’s work.

“How do I hire Mason to take mine?” another asked.

photo by mason A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 16, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

The response to Mason’s snapshot of his mom was mostly positive, which wasn’t the case when another Kardashian kid decided to play photographer. A few of Kourtney’s Instagram followers compared the picture to one that four-year-old North West took of Kim Kardashian back in February.

“This reminds me of that picture of Kim when Kim said North stole her phone,” wrote one fan.

As reported by Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian faced a major backlash when she revealed that her young daughter was responsible for snapping one of her topless photos. In the controversial Instagram image, Kim is standing in front of a mirror and using her hands to cover up her breasts. North can be seen in the mirror’s reflection holding up her mother’s phone to take the picture.

“[Photo] by North,” Kim captioned the snapshot.

???? by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Kim’s followers responded to the image by calling it “disgusting” and accusing her of being a bad mom and role model for her young daughter. It’s unclear why the reaction to Kim Kardashian’s photo taken by North was so negative when the response to Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini photo taken by Mason was so positive.