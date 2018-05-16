‘Battlefield V’ Reveal Coming Next Week, But All Eyes Will Be On EA And Loot Boxes

DICE's follow-up to 'Battlefield 1' is coming this year with anticipation around setting and how Electronic Arts plans to handle microtransactions.

Electronic Arts set an official date and time Wednesday for the reveal of Battlefield V. Details on the follow-up to Battlefield 1 are unknown at this time, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will be intently watching the reveal not just for the setting and gameplay but also to get some feeling as to how Electronic Arts plans to handle loot boxes going forward following the disaster with Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Battlefield V will be revealed live on Wednesday, May 23, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. The livestream will be hosted by Daily Show host Trevor Noah and feature the developers from DICE showcasing the game. Those interested in watching can do so via YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, and the official Battlefield website.

While DICE has not gone into specifics, a separate blog post from the Battlefield website does set the stage for what to expect. The game will be set in an era other than World War I though it is unclear if the “new setting” means an era not touched on previously in the franchise or if there is a possibility that it could return to wars such as World War II, Vietnam, or a modern setting.

The mention of “unexpected theatres of war” suggests World War II as a strong possibility as a global conflict would be necessary for more than one theatre, similar to Battlefield 1. The popular War Stories mode will also be returning, further suggesting a more historical setting.

The Battlefield V live reveal will also feature multiplayer with a focus on “multiple maps and modes.” The franchise is known for its massive maps featuring up to 64 players with ground and air vehicles, so a look at what will be included is of interest.

#ad The rumors are true (rumors that I started, but still…) I will be hosting the @Battlefield Live Reveal on Wed, May 23rd. Catch it streaming live on the #Battlefield YouTube. V EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/7B3fpTpQ6x — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 16, 2018

What about Loot Boxes

The current loot box controversy spurred by Star Wars: Battlefront 2 currently hangs over the head of both Electronic Arts and DICE. Inside sources with US Gamer claim Battlefield V will contain loot boxes but only feature cosmetic items. There will be no weapons or tie-in to game progression.

The loot box controversy has led to some countries developing regulations concerning the use of them in video games. Electronic Arts acted unfazed by this push in a recent earnings call (via Seeking Alpha) where CEO Andrew Wilson suggests there are no plans to change the company’s approach to microtransactions in games like FIFA, Madden, or Battlefield.

“We’re going to continue to push forward,” Wilson said in response to a question about loot box regulations. “We’re always thinking about our players. We’re always thinking about how to deliver these types of experiences in a transparent, fun, fair, and balanced way for our players. And we’ll communicate with regulators around the world on it.”