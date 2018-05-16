TI Arrested After Early Morning Confrontation With Neighborhood Security Guard

The Atlanta rapper had been on the straight and narrow since being released from prison.

Rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning after apparently getting into an altercation with the security guard at the gated community where he lives, E! Online is reporting.

According to a police report, the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., arrived at Eagles Landing, his gated neighborhood in the tony suburbs of Atlanta, at about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. He didn’t have his key, and the security guard refused to let him in.

According to WSB-TV (Atlanta), T.I. asked the guard, “Don’t you know who I am?” Failing to get anywhere with that line of questioning, T.I allegedly called a friend, and the two of them continued arguing with the guard. Eventually, the police were called.

The friend, whose name has not been released to the media, had a warrant out for his arrest and was arrested on the spot. Also arrested was Mr. Harris, who faces charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness – all misdemeanors. He was taken downtown, where he spent about an hour and a half behind bars before posting a $2,250 bond, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to a statement from T.I.’s attorney, “Tip,” as his lawyer calls him, arrived at Eagles Landing to find the security guard sound asleep. Further, says T.I.’s lawyer, Harris called his wife, “Tiny,” who tried to convince the guard that everything was on the up-and-up, to no avail.

“The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

This is not T.I.’s first brush with the law.

Back in 2007, T.I. was arrested on federal weapons charges after he sent a bodyguard to purchase machine guns and silencers. And in 2010, he and his wife were both arrested following a traffic stop after which cops smelled “a strong odor” of marijuana coming from his car.

Despite his legal issues, T.I. has been an advocate for social justice, in what the Journal-Constitution calls a “metamorphosis.” He led protests against an Atlanta restaurant and helped Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on her transition team.