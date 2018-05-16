Hilary Duff Is Not Fond Of Her Neighbor, Calls Him Out By Name On Social Media

The singer slams her party boy neighbor for his alleged all-night weed smoking.

Hilary Duff has had it with her rich kid neighbor, and she’s calling him out—by name—on social media. The Younger star took to Instagram to let her inconsiderate New York neighbor know that his alleged antics are getting old. E! News posted photos from Hilary Duff’s Instagram story in which she name-checked neighbor Dieter Addison and asked her followers for advice on how to handle an “a**hole neighbor.”

“My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long,” Hilary wrote to her nine million followers. “My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?”

Duff, who has been working since childhood as a singer (“Come Clean”) and on her starring stint as Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, went on to call her neighbor as a deadbeat in her epic public rant that included plenty of eggplant emojis.

“We know your parents pay your rent,” Hilary wrote.

“We know you’ve never worked a day in your life—must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a d*ck dude—and put your trash down the shoot.”

Duff also revealed that she got no sleep due to her neighbor’s all-night smoke session after working a 15-hour day herself, telling him he needs to get a clue about the real world.

Hilary went on to troll Addison after pulling up the front page of his private Instagram account. The 30-year-old actress shared a close-up of her neighbor’s Instagram profile snap, doctored it up with cat ears and whiskers, then taunted her nemesis in a video, saying, “I know [you’re] still sleeping. I really hope your [hangover] hurts.”

Duff, who is a mother to a six-year-old son named Luca, also instructed Dieter to “stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend.”

“It scares me and my kid,” she wrote. “Therapy is cheaper.”

The TV star’s final words of advice to her neighbor? “Dieter get a vape.”

According to a post on the New York blog Guest of A Guest, Hilary Duff and her party boy neighbor live in a high-end building on Wooster Street in New York City. But in conflict to Hilary’s rant, a source for the blog says Addison is simply a social butterfly who throws a late-night after-party every so often.

Hilary Duff has co-starred on the TVLand comedy-drama Younger since 2015. She plays book editorKelsey Peters on the show.