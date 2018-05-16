Kim Kardashian Reportedly Trying To Hide Fears Over Kanye West’s Meltdowns

Kim is said to be worried sick about Kanye.

Kim Kardashian is said to be trying to hide her feelings of concern for her husband, Kanye West, following the rapper’s multiple Twitter rants and meltdowns.

According to a May 16 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is said to be worried sick about Kanye West due to his recent erratic behavior. However, Kardashian is trying to keep her concern for West under wraps in order to not draw any more unwanted attention to the situation.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim is “completely freaking out” about Kanye and his latest behavior. The insider adds that West is having “meltdowns” and going on “Twitter rants” when Kardashian isn’t with him and that the entire situation is “scaring her.”

The Kardashian insider claims that Kim knows things are “really bad” with Kanye, but that she is refusing to let her fans or the media know just how much concern she has for her husband. She’s been working hard to defend him in public and call out other people to divert the attention away from him.

In addition, Kim Kardashian will reportedly not talk about Kanye West on camera for the family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim thinks it would be disrespectful to Kanye if she were to discuss his personal issues on reality TV, and she doesn’t want to “air his dirty laundry for the world to see.”

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be “desperate” to find some help for Kanye, who has suffered with similar issues in the past. As many fans may remember, West was hospitalized in late 2016 after Page Six reported that he allegedly suffered a mental breakdown. The family revealed that the rapper was exhausted from lack of sleep. The hospitalization came at a stressful time for the family as it was just weeks after Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, Lamar Odom’s health crisis, and Scott Disick’s rehab stay.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share three children together, daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 3 months. The rapper is currently away from his family while living in Wyoming to work on multiple albums that he hopes to have out in the near future.