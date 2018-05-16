‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Season Wraps Filming, Reality Steve Shares His Latest Teasers

Reality Steve indicates that filming for the 2018 season of 'The Bachelorette' with Becca Kufrin has wrapped, but the biggest spoilers remain under wraps at this point.

Spoilers for ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season with Becca Kufrin are slowing emerging and people are anxiously awaiting news regarding her final rose pick. Gossip king Reality Steve has shared a lot of tidbits throughout filming and he just shared an update about where things stand and what he knows. The Season 14 premiere is right around the corner and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic season.

Reality Steve has previously detailed that the final three men in Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season are Jason Tartick, Garrett Yrigoyen, and Blake Horstmann. One of those suitors was eliminated in Thailand and the other two guys reportedly headed to the Maldives with Becca for the last dates and final rose ceremony.

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, filming for Kufrin’s season has formally wrapped. In fact, Chris Harrison confirmed that to be the case in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Harrison teases that it’s a great season and he notes that Becca is strong and independent, and she can “handle her own.”

Given that filming is over, people are anxious to get spoilers from Reality Steve about the final two and final rose ceremony. Unfortunately, he says he doesn’t have that nailed down yet. The Bachelorette fans know that the gossip guru has had a tricky time in past seasons firming up his intel when it comes to the ladies’ final picks. For example, this was the case last season when he said Rachel Lindsay chose Peter Krauss over Bryan Abasolo, then had to reverse his spoiler. He says that this time, he wants to be absolutely sure before he says anything.

Bachelor Nation, who’s ready to do the damn thing?! #TheBachelorette returns Monday, May 28 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7CKznTBBNa — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 18, 2018

Spoilers note that the final rose ceremony seemingly happened on May 10 in the Maldives and Becca has yet to pop back up on social media or reveal that she’s home. It’s typical for the lead and his or her pick to spend a few days together in an exotic location after filming wraps, but the timing of when the finalists and lead return to social media can sometimes reveal some big clues about what went down. In this case, everybody seems to be staying pretty quiet, giving spoiler fans little to go on, but there do seem to be signs that Kufrin might be on her way home right now.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season premieres on Monday, May 28, and additional spoilers about Becca Kufrin’s final rose pick should emerge soon. It’s likely she got engaged in the Maldives, and fans are hoping that this engagement is the one that sticks for her after the drama that played out this past winter with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.