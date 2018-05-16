Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Diet And Fitness Routine, Admits She Was Told To Lose Weight

JLo says she 'got a lot of flack' for her curves.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about being told to lose weight and revealing how she keeps her incredible curves in check with her diet and fitness routine. The singer and actress got candid about her body in a new interview with In Style, where she admitted that early on in her career, she was told she needed to lose weight and lose her now-signature curves.

JLo told the site that her body was a big source of contention when she was first starting out in her career, as she admitted that people within the industry gave her “a lot of flack” for not being size zero.

“They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or do that.’ It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this,'” Jennifer said of her refusal to lose weight and lose her world-famous curves after being pressured by executives. “Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!”

Lopez also told the site in the new interview that she’s had a lot of people come up to her for promoting body image confidence over the years, thanking her for keeping her signature curves and for refusing to bow to pressure to be extremely thin.

“So many people have come up to me over the years… and they say that very thing: ‘Thank you so much. I have the same type of body. I used to think I was fat, but now I feel beautiful,'” Jennifer said of how her body-type has helped to inspire others. “My generation was very much focused on size zero models. It was just so unattainable for most normal people, including me.”

“Being curvy or not being six feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated,” Lopez continued of how her family members all embrace their bodies, including their curves. “And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

JLo then opened up about how she keeps her enviable toned body in great shape through exercise, telling the site that she prefers to work out in the morning to get her energized for the day ahead.

“I like to work out in the morning. It loosens me up, gets me ready for the day, and keeps me strong,” JLo explained of her work out routine.

Jennifer, who’s currently dating Alex Rodriguez, then added that she believes exercise and fitness is her key to staying so happy.

“I’m convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” Jennifer then said of staying active. “I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love.”

Lopez has opened up about her love of exercise before, as she told Hello! magazine back in 2016 that drinking a lot of water is also an integral part of her diet and fitness routine, as well as keeping an eye on what she eats, staying away from smoking, and only drinking alcohol and coffee in moderation.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She also said that dance is a big part of her workout routine.

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” JLo explained to the magazine of staying in shape two years ago. “Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.”

Lopez also added at the time that “working out is definitely a priority for me.”

