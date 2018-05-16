Khloe Kardashian Planning Plastic Surgery Makeover After Giving Birth, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Khloe going under the knife to get her pre-baby body back?

Khloe Kardashian is planning to get her revenge body back. However, this time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star won’t be hitting the gym for grueling workouts, she’ll allegedly call in the plastic surgeon.

According to a May 16 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is planning to have multiple plastic surgery procedures done in order to regain her figure after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson. Sources tell the outlet that the reality TV star is planning to get work done on her “face, thighs,” and other parts of her body. The insider also states that Kardashian will schedule a “tummy tuck” and a “boob lift” to get her pre-baby body back.

However, the Kardashian insider claims that Khloe won’t touch her backside during her alleged plastic surgery makeover. The youngest Kardashian sister is said to be fine with her post-pregnancy curves in that area.

However, Khloe is reportedly in no rush to head into surgery. The source says that she actually “likes the way she looks now,” and has even been going out in public to “get moving” outside. Kardashian is said to be feeling “more confident” now that she is getting back into the swing of life and focusing on her baby daughter, True, as well as her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women were leaked on the internet just days before Khloe gave birth to their child. The insider says that Khloe’s been “beating herself up” over Tristan’s cheating, thinking that perhaps she was to blame for her boyfriend’s infidelity in some way.

However, the Good American clothing designer decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan in hopes of working things out and keeping their family together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s family members were not happy about her decision to give Tristan Thompson a second change, and things have been tense within the family where Khloe and Tristan are concerned. Kardashian has yet to return to L.A. following the cheating scandal.