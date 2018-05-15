‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wed. May 16: Jack Flips To The Dark Side While Kyle Hides

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 16, tease that one guilty Genoa City resident finds herself cornered, and she may be forced to answer questions she’d rather leave unanswered. Plus, one father goes to the dark side while a son works hard to hide his actions, but it may be too little too late.

Jack’s (Peter Bergman) intense heartache at learning he’s not John Abbott’s son pushes him to the dark side, and he literally flips out, according to She Knows Soaps. Jack takes his miserable self to the Abbott cabin, and he imbibes, which rarely ends well. Meanwhile, back in GC, Jack’s worried family searches for him, but they wind up empty-handed.

Plus, the cabin doesn’t hold the brightest memories for Jack considering that his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and his brother Billy (Jason Thompson) conducted their affair there. Ultimately, an incredibly drunk Jack decides to leave. Things are headed nowhere good. It’s no big shock when Jack crashes in the rain. Will anybody find him in time?

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) works double time to hide his actions. Kyle goes to Victor (Eric Braeden) to plead for help in searching for his missing dad, but The Moustache refuses while denying that he had anything to do with altering the video of Dina’s interview. At the ranch, Kyle also informs Victor that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continues to micromanage Billy as he tries to lead Jabot. That news leaves Victor giddy, and he can almost taste Jabot falling while Newman takes over the entire market.

Today on #YR, Victor defends himself and the moment of truth arrives for Jack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L8eIKzUcoQ pic.twitter.com/5R7XnZ8lQ0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 14, 2018

While searching for Jack, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) share a moment, and this budding relationship will surely set off some wild fireworks in the near future when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor find out what’s going on.

Finally, Paul (Doug Davidson) corners Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He confronts her about the angry texts she received from J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) on the night he went missing. Supposedly she turned her phone off, but somebody else remembered hearing it ringing. So, which is it? Ultimately, Victoria agrees to tell the whole truth, but surely it’s not confession time just yet.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see what happens on The Young and the Restless.