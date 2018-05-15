‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Momma Dee Poses For A Sexy Lingerie Shoot To Promote Her New Single, ‘Closer’

Momma Dee is known for her wild and crazy antics on "Love and Hip Hop."

Love and Hip Hop star — and sometime singer — Momma Dee is known for being hilariously awesome, and ratchet, at the same time.

She’s known — and loved — for her brutal honesty, her unconventional method of parenting, and her willingness to really get out there and push the boundaries.

After the success of her single, “I Deserve,” Momma Dee is back with a whole new single called “Closer,” and in celebration, she released a sexy new photoshoot that featured her in barely-there lingerie.

For all her wacky hijinks, Momma Dee can be single-handedly credited for bringing the fun to the Atlanta version of Love and Hip Hop, according to VH1.

Frequently, Momma Dee — born Deborah Gaither Bryant, mother to rapper Lil’Scrappy, and cousin to Yung Joc — uses people as props to gather them all the way together.

For example, when Rasheeda and Kirk failed to appear in court to help Scrappy with his child support case, Momma Dee gathered them together in public by pulling out hay and making a nest on the floor. (This happened in front of Rasheeda’s mother, Shirleen, and was filmed for a rather interesting episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, in which Momma Dee informed Shirleen that she can use the nest the next time she felt like “pushing out a dirty rotten egg.” Okay Momma Dee!)

But the most frequent target of Momma Dee’s wrath is her ex-but-not-really husband, Ernest, whom she claims has a terrible case of “momma’s boy syndrome.” Whenever Ernest gets out of line, Momma Dee rewards him — and us — with bringing out a series of onesie pajamas, indicating that Ernest is little more than a baby.

One time, when Ernest’s mother called him to run an errand, she even presented her with an adult diaper with the onesie pajama. Shade!

You can check out Momma Dee on the next episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and her new single, “Closer,” is now available on Google Play, iTunes, Spotify and more streaming outlets.