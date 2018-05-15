Duggar Family Happenings: Jinger And Jeremy Have Exciting News, Rumors Of Big Move Ahead

Jinger Duggar may be moving even farther away from her family in the coming months.

Duggar son-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, took to social media to share some exciting news with everyone on Monday. It wasn’t about the baby girl that they are expecting soon, but it does affect the future of their growing family. Jinger’s husband posted a letter on Instagram that he received recently revealing that he just got accepted into the Master of Divinity program at The Master’s Seminary. He will be diving into theological and pastoral studies very soon.

Well-known pastor of Grace Community Church, John MacArthur, is president of the seminary that is located in California. This is quite a commitment for the Counting On star as it is a three to four year program. What does this mean for Jinger and Jeremy? It could very well be that this Duggar couple will be making a huge move to Los Angeles so he can begin his studies. However, there are other options for the parents-to-be rather than moving right away.

According to The Master’s Seminary website, students are able to take online classes for the first year. That way they can have the time to make provisions to make their move close to campus. There is a good possibility that Jinger Duggar will be moving to Los Angeles with Jeremy and their new baby girl within a year. The Vuolos were seen in photos visiting the city in March. In fact, they had attended Grace Community Church while they were there. Jeremy posted a photo of his pregnant wife with an older lady who is a longtime member.

I am so grateful to the Lord, as well as to @johnmacarthur and @austintduncan, for giving me the incredible opportunity to begin theological and pastoral studies at @MastersSeminary. pic.twitter.com/2flS98emtc — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) May 14, 2018

There is also another possibility that could happen instead of moving so far away. The seminary has a few locations in other cities, and one of them is in Dallas. That way they would not have to move out of state, but staying in Laredo where they currently live is a stretch. That would be a six hour drive for Jeremy back and forth to his classes. But he could move his family to Dallas and still be closer to the Duggers than California would be.

The couple took what OK Magazine called a ‘babymoon’ recently. Jeremy posted a photo of himself and Jinger Duggar standing on a gorgeous staircase revealing that this was their getaway time before their first child is born this summer.

According to one of the comments, they were vacationing at the luxurious resort called The Sanctuary located in South Carolina. Of course, many may question how Jinger and Jeremy could pay to stay in this place on a pastor’s salary, and still afford the tuition for his education for the next few years at the seminary. Included along with the photo may just be the explanation on how they ended up at the resort in the first place. Jeremy said that they were there due to “the generosity of friends.” That sounds like it may have been a gift to the reality couple so that they could spend time alone together before their bundle of joy arrives.

If Jinger and Jeremy do end up moving to California, that would mean quite a few extra miles away from Arkansas where the Duggar family lives. But then again, John David can always fly a few members of the family at any time to pay them a visit.

There could be an announcement in the future about a possible move, or at least to confirm Jeremy’s plans on where he intends to continue his education in ministry. In the meantime, Duggar fans are anxiously waiting for Jinger to give birth to her and Jeremy’s little girl in July. Joe and Kendra will also be having their first child, a son, around Father’s Day.