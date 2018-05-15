Nanny Dawn says Ravenel exposed himself to her before the assault says 'People'

The first nanny employed by Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, Nanny Dawn, continues to speak out about her alleged rape by Ravenel in his home. Last week it was revealed that the nanny had gone to the Charleston Police to talk about her assault after reading that another woman had accused Ravenel. Now that things have calmed down, Dawn is willing to share more of her thoughts about what she thinks should happen to the Southern Charm star.

Dawn talked to People Magazine to say that she feels good about coming forward in the hope that it will help others, and maybe more victims will come forward. But ultimately, she thinks Ravenel needs to be punished.

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished. I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors.”

Dawn says the night of her assault was no different from any other, and that she was making baby food from the fruit and vegetables she bought at a local farm market.

Exclusive: Nanny Dawn Steps Forward, Discusses Police Report Against Thomas Ravenel – https://t.co/fww7abPhVH pic.twitter.com/5tZYqbI9Gq — FITSNews.com ???? (@fitsnews) May 10, 2018

Dawn said she heard Ravenel come home after 11 p.m. from a night out with friends, and after he came into the kitchen, he stunned her by trying to kiss her.

“I told him ‘this isn’t appropriate. I work for you.’ He then hugged me as an alternative. I had baby bottles in my hands, so I couldn’t hug him. It felt like he was putting his weight on me.”

After the attempted embrace, Dawn thought she might distract him by helping him upstairs where she could get her jacket and car keys in order to go home, but sadly things escalated when he exposed himself.

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear. He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

Dawn says that Ravenel then proceded to rip her clothes off while continuing to say no. The nanny says that her mind was going a million places while she tried to figure out how to depart the house.

Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Former Nanny Accuses Him of Rape, Says She Told Kathryn About It #SouthernCharm https://t.co/yplUiwwzG2 — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) May 11, 2018

Dawn says that sharing her story has been scary but liberating, especially when she sees that people are now talking about the fact that people react differently after being sexually assaulted, says Fitsnews. Dawn says she has gone through many stages since her rape, including self-blame. But now she says she’s ready to point her finger at the person who she says is to blame, and that’s Thomas Ravenel.