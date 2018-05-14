Kris Jenner Is Trying To Trademark The Term ‘Momager’ Again

Will Jenner get a late Mother's Day gift from the Trademark Office?

For the second time, Kris Jenner is trying to make the term “momager” officially hers.

According to TMZ, Jenner has filed papers for the second time in an attempt to lock down “momager” as her trademark for her cosmetics line. As many fans know, her latest makeup collaboration with daughter Kylie Jenner is titled “momager” and the mother of six would also like to use the name for an upcoming clothing line that is in the works.

Back in 2015, TMZ shared that Jenner filed legal docs in hopes of using the term “momager” in the entertainment world. At the time, she had already trademarked the term “momager” for both personal management services and for use in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But, after a two-year legal battle, Jenner locked down the trademark with the caveat that she could not use “momager” in any web programs or reality TV programs, per TMZ.

Originally, a long battle took place over the trademark when the Trademark Office felt that Jenner’s “momager” was too similar to another already established trademark, “momanger.”

Jenner has taken to her social media accounts as of late to promote her Momager cosmetics collaboration with daughter Kylie Jenner. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the mother/ daughter duo teased the line all week on social media. Their collab includes an eyeshadow palette, creme lipstick, a mini lip set, a face palette, and lip liner.

Jenner’s line for Kylie Cosmetics officially launched yesterday, according to their website, but most of the collection has already sold out including the lip liner, face palette, and mini lip set. The most expensive item in the set, the Kris Bundle, which retails for $150, also sold out.

Only two items remain for sale in the collection including the eyeshadow palette, which retails for $42, and the creme lipstick, which retails for $17.

Yesterday, the 62-year-old used her Instagram page to share many Mother’s-Day-related posts. Of course, the momager promoted her line with Kylie Cosmetics but also shared a photo of her own mother, MJ, thanking her for raising her to be a “strong and independent” woman. Jenner also posted a photo of a gift basket from pal Melanie Griffith as well as a pair of slippers and pajamas from Victoria’s Secret.

Happy belated Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.