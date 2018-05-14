Shocking Photo Of Tom Hardy Completely Bald For New Role Will Have You Doing A Double Take

Tom Hardy says he's struggling with his health as he depicts American gangster Al Copone in the movie 'Fonzo.'

Actors will often make drastic changes to their appearance in order to fit a role for a character in a movie. Tom Hardy is no different, but the way he is appearing as Al Capone in the upcoming movie Fonzo may have some wondering if someone ordered up the wrong haircut from the film set hair stylist.

That’s because Hardy is completely missing his hair based on photos that were released from the set. The now bald Peaky Blinders star was seen walking around shirtless while covered in tattoos. He was wearing makeup on the upper part of his frame to cover up part of the tattoos, but otherwise, it was the Brit’s bald head that draws the most attention. Hardy is normally known for sporting a beard, mustache, and hair slicked back to one side, so the difference in appearance just jumps out at fans of the Hollywood star.

According to the Daily Mail, Hardy actually ran into his body double in between takes and started laughing because of the uncanny resemblance. “You’re me!” Hardy joked before drawing the body double for a handshake.

The bald head can be explained by the setting of the film. The Josh Trunk movie Fonzo may be about one of the most feared gangsters in American history, but the film covers Al Capone during a time frame when he was battling dementia. The story will show how Capone’s “past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.” Hardy is only 40 years old, but he’s portraying Capone at the age of 47.

Tom Hardy played as Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’ Warner Bros.

“It’s not the classic Al Capone that you necessarily envision with the silhouette. I don’t want to give too much away about it, but there’s definitely a transformation with that role,” Hardy explained. “I don’t know if it’s as drastic as Bane. I’ve probably damaged my body too much. I’m only little! If I keep putting on weight I’ll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure.”

Never mind accurately portraying Al Capone’s waning health, he is concerned about his own health. Previous roles had Hardy putting on muscle, but now the actor has lost most of the beef from being Bane in the The Dark Knight Rises movie. Now, Hardy admits he struggles when picking up his two children, ages nine and two, who he shares with his wife Charlotte Riley.