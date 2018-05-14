Howie Day Arrested, Thrown In Jail For Assault On Girlfriend, Per ‘Radar Online.’

Howie Day is best known for his hit song, "Collide."

In today’s “men are trash” news, singer Howie Day — who first shot to fame off the success of his hit, sensitive song, “Collide” — has been arrested and jailed for an assault on his girlfriend, according to Radar Online.

The outlet is reporting that Howie Day — who has been a bit of an “independent” artist since “Collide” fell off the charts — was thrown in jail after he had a “temper tantrum” in the airport in Seattle.

It was during this “temper tantrum” that he assaulted his longtime girlfriend, Carrie Pencek.

Surveillance video showed that the “Collide” singer, 37, threw his guitar to the ground while he was in the airport, and began screaming at the airport attendants.

When Pencek showed up to try to calm him down, Day took his anger out on her.

It was then that Pencek, who has been dating Day for eight years, was shouted at and pushed by the singer, who was merely trying to help him with his bags.

Day was becoming so violent, in fact, that Pencek had no choice but to seek help from the police.

When the police finally caught up to Day, he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault.

At his arraignment, Howie Day pleaded not guilty to the charge and is set to appear in court later this month.

According to Pencek’s statement to the police, this behavior is quite common for Day, especially when he is intoxicated or “under a lot of pressure.” Pencek said that Day has been getting drunk and violent a lot lately, especially since his career has stalled, and especially since he’s hit a series of financial problems now that his career has stalled.

Just hanging with my most famous friend WALL-E in Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/B4UWEBzhhz — Howie Day (@HowieKDay) April 28, 2018

This also isn’t the first time that Howie Day has hit his longtime girlfriend: according to The Daily Mail, he had been arrested for allegedly punching Penchek in the face, but the charges were dropped because she didn’t cooperate with authorities.

In 2006, Howie Day was also arrested after getting into a physical fight with the Boston-based airline crew that was serving on him at Logan Airport.

Howie Day hasn’t released new music since 2015.