Fox Renews ‘Gotham’ For A Fifth And Final Season

There is one more season to come from "Gotham," and it will be its last.

As numerous TV shows are getting cut and others are popping up on new networks, Fox is planning on bringing back one of its most popular shows for another season. It has been officially confirmed that Gotham is going to have the heroes and villains continuing to walk the streets of the small screen for a fifth go-round of episodes. There was another part of the announcement from Fox, though, and it is that the fifth season will also be its last.

Viewers have truly caught onto the series after the first season which was a bit shaky and drew some criticism from fans and reviewers. Since then, they have loved the twists and turns that Gotham has taken and feared for its survival as other popular series have recently received news of their cancellation.

Ratings were stronger in its first season and have dropped over the years, but it has a solid footing and a cult following.

According to Entertainment Weekly, that same fate will not be coming for Gotham and fans at least know to be prepared for the fifth season to be its final one. It was renewed in almost the final hour much in the same way that Lethal Weapon was, but Lucifer was not so lucky as it was booted.

The final season of Gotham is expected to air in midseason and it will focus on Bruce Wayne finally turning into the Batman.

Producers of Gotham are prepared to wrap everything up in the fifth and final season of Gotham, but the story is only truly beginning. They have said that “the fifth and final season will wrap up this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-villains and vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told.”

This last season, the character of “The Joker” was introduced to the fans of Gotham, but without ever saying that name. As has recently been revealed, that name will never be uttered on Gotham for the character of Jerome and he won’t ever have the pure green hair either, but there are reasons for it.

As reported by Screen Rant, the higher-ups at a Warner Bros. requested that the character of The Joker remain on the big screen and in the films of the DC Extended Universe.

There have been a lot of TV shows which have been cancelled in the last week, but some like Brooklyn Nine-Nine have already been given a second life. Fans of Fox are thrilled to know that Gotham is indeed going to return, but they will have to be prepared for the fifth season to be its last. The villains of the dark DC Comics city have run wild for a few years now, but they are soon going to meet up with Batman himself.