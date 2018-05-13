‘Gotham’ Producer Confirms That Jeremiah Is Not The Joker, And He Will Never Appear In The Series

John Stephens has revealed that The Joker will never appear in the series and explains why there are similarities between the Valeska brothers and the ‘Clown Prince of Crime.’

While there is still no word on if there will be a fifth season for the Fox series, there is some news that will put a Gotham rumor to rest: Jeremiah is not The Joker. Many Gotham fans have assumed that either Jeremiah or his twin brother (both portrayed by Cameron Monaghan), Jerome, was inevitably going to become The Joker. Recent circumstances took Jerome out of that equation, but the recent happenings continued to feed the idea that Jeremiah was well on his way to becoming the “Clown Prince of Crime.” Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

In a recent interview with IGN, showrunner and executive producer John Stephens spoke of Gotham, why Jeremiah is similar to The Joker, and that the “Clown Prince of Crime” will never appear in the series. The iconic villain being portrayed in the Fox series was never part of the plan. It seems that Warner Bros. may want the iconic DC character to be featured only on the big screen, and Monaghan indicated as much in a recent tweet.

So, why the similarities between the Valeska brothers and The Joker? Stephens said that they knew they could never use the character, so they wanted to create a character (Jeremiah) that would embody elements of the famous persona. He remarked that he wanted to build on the relationship between Jeremiah and Bruce Wayne, similar to Joker’s relationship with Batman.

Various hair tests. Pure green was off-limits to us (as well as the name “Joker”), a decision from high-up as they wanted to reserve these for films. A decision which ultimately I respect. They did not want to dilute the very lucrative brand. It allowed for creativity on our end. pic.twitter.com/pSlacSUTjU — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) May 12, 2018

He also added that the other characters are who they are, Two Face, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Penguin, etc., but that Jeremiah isn’t The Joker. He did say that the “Clown Prince of Crime” is somewhere out there in Gotham, “anonymous and unformed,” and that Jerome and Jeremiah are part of his inspirations on what he will one day become.

A large number of fans are likely to be disappointed that Jeremiah isn’t The Joker, or that the famed DC villain will never appear in the Fox series, but this recent revelation at least sheds further light on the popular character. Fans are hoping that Fox will renew the series, but regardless of that outcome, at least one question has been answered.

The Gotham Season 4 finale airs Thursday, on Fox, at 8 p.m. EST.