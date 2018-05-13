Mama June Shannon Maintains 300-Pound Weight Loss After Plastic Surgery Makeover

Mama June Shannon credits diet, exercise, and plastic surgery for her jaw-dropping 300-pound weight loss.

Mama June Shannon has maintained her staggering 328-pound weight loss for almost two years thanks to a portion-controlled diet and regular exercise.

Mama June, who rose to fame on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, discussed her shocking weight loss last year on her new show, From Hot To Not. Season 3 of From Hot To Not premieres June 15, 2018.

The 5-foot-4 Shannon once tipped the scales at 460 pounds and now weighs about 132 pounds, for a total weight loss of more than 300 pounds.

Mama June, who was obese all her life, underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 that reduced the size of her stomach in half so she can no longer eat gigantic portions like she used to.

Gastric Sleeve Operation And Plastic Surgeries

Shannon also underwent a stunning plastic surgery makeover that included removing excess skin from her arms, stomach, and “turkey neck.” June also got breast implants, a tummy tuck, and liposuction.

Mama June lost a total of 12 pounds in loose skin alone and said the discomfort of the surgeries was worth it to get rid of the saggy, baggy skin.

“It’s nine pounds on my stomach, and a pound a piece on my arms, and then maybe a half a pound of my neck,” Shannon told Entertainment Tonight. “I had been wanting the surgery and the arms done for quite a long time.”

Shannon reportedly spent a total of $100,000 between the weight loss surgery, plastic surgery, liposuction, and skin-removal operations. The former couch potato maintains her weight loss with a portion-controlled diet and regular exercise.

While she looks better than ever, Mama June lost weight primarily because she was morbidly obese and had an array of health problems, including chronic joint pain from carrying around so much weight on her 5-foot-4 frame.

Shannon said she doesn’t want to get any more surgeries.

“Hell no!” she said. “But I will do whatever it takes. You have to exercise, you have to maintain. A lot of people think [if] you have the surgeries, nothing else has to be done.”

If a won the lottery ad 100% go aw mama june on masel pic.twitter.com/HDqRRon1WP — Veronica McCluskey (@veronicamcc95) April 8, 2017

Mama June feels so much better after her drastic weight loss that she vowed to do whatever it takes through diet and exercise to stay slim.

“I will never go back to what I looked like,” she promised.

“Weight loss is one thing,” Wendy Williams told Mama June. “Keeping it off is another. You really have to change her mindset and your way of life.”

Another celebrity who may have undergone a dramatic plastic surgery makeover is reality TV star Kylie Jenner, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Plastic surgeons believe Kylie got breast implants, lip injections, and fat transfers to her hips and buttocks to exaggerate her hourglass bikini body.