Selena Gomez Reportedly Screamed In Shock After Seeing Photos Of The Weeknd Kissing Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez's reaction to photos of The Weeknd kissing Bella Hadid revealed.

Selena Gomez was reportedly not happy when she saw photos of her ex-boyfriend, singer The Weekend, kissing his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, in Cannes this week.

According to a May 12 report by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez “screamed” when she first saw the pictures of The Weeknd kissing Bella. Gomez allegedly yelled out “what the h—” upon seeing the pictures, and is said to be “sad” that things didn’t work out between herself and the singer.

As many fans know, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for nearly a year before ending their relationship in October 2017. Selena quickly moved on and began dating her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and it looks like The Weeknd is taking a page out of Gomez’s book by reuniting with his ex, Bella Hadid. Although things didn’t work out for Justin and Selena, who called it quits earlier this year, Gomez is reportedly hoping that The Weeknd will find his happiness whether that be with Bella or someone else.

Fans of Selena Gomez know that she began dating The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, just two months after his split with Bella Hadid. The singer reportedly told Gomez that he was “completely over Bella and that they were totally done for good,” which makes seeing them back together so hard to believe for Selena.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed locking lips during an after-party at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The photos surfaced online and made headlines. The two reunited again at the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party and allegedly left the party together. One insider revealed that Bella “clearly asked” The Weeknd to leave the party with her.

Kisses in Cannes! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are caught in a PDA moment — and can no longer deny that they've back on https://t.co/wJT65fHb33 pic.twitter.com/vJ3uhs50Yl — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is currently single after her split with Justin Bieber. However, she has been linked to Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Justin has also been linked to Emma Stone, Aubrey Plaza, and artist Petra Collins since his divorce. Gomez is currently working on multiple projects such as her clothing line, and producing the hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, a drama about a high school student’s suicide, which is set to debut its second season on the streaming service next week.