Kate Gosselin’s Sextuplets Separated On Their 14th Birthday

Jon and Kate Gosselin's kids weren't all together on their special day.

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Collin, Joel, and Aaden, were not all together on their fourteenth birthday. The six young reality stars celebrated their birthday this week, but at least one of them was missing from the group.

According to Radar Online, Jon and Kate Gosselin’s daughter, Hannah, chose to spend the day with her father at his home while the rest of her siblings hung out with their mom. It seemed that Hannah was with Jon all day long, because the two celebrated her big day at breakfast and at dinner time.

Meanwhile the rest of the sextuplets had a birthday party at home with their mother, Kate Gosselin. Kate posted a photo of the kids’ fourteenth birthday cake, revealing a sweet message for her youngest children. “I love you forever and always no matter what,” she promised in the photo’s caption. However, there is no word on whether Collin Gosselin was there to celebrate with his brothers and sisters.

As many fans know, Kate Gosselin revealed that Collin would be going to a facility that deals with “special needs” children, but has yet to reveal what issues her son is facing. Collin has not been seen with the family for nearly two years, and fans have often called out Kate for not including him in family events such as birthdays and vacations. Sources claims that Collin has “serious anger issues” and had “lashed out” at his family members before Kate decided to enter him in a treatment program.

Meanwhile, while the other Gosselin children have stayed close to Kate’s side since her 2009 divorce from Jon, Hannah has been very supportive of her father, which has caused problems between Jon and Kate in the past. In August 2017 Hannah allegedly refused to return to Kate’s home during a custody switch. The police were called, but no charges were filed.

The year before that, Kate Gosselin accused Jon Gosselin of acting inappropriately with Hannah in a police report. Kate also said that Jon’s behavior with Hannah caused her to need therapy. However, Jon has denied any wrongdoing with any of his children.