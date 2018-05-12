‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 15 Coaches: Here’s Who’s Joining Jennifer Hudson

JHud is returning to 'The Voice' this Fall and she'll be joined by some familiar faces.

The Voice has confirmed it coaching line-up for Season 15 – and Jennifer Hudson will be returning for her second non-consecutive season after heading over to The Voice U.K. earlier this year. Per a report by Variety, NBC revealed the line-up for the upcoming Fall instalment of the singing show this week which officially confirmed that Alicia Keys will not be returning for another round of shows this fall.

But while Alicia may be waving bye bye to her red spinning chair once again after returning to the series following a season-long hiatus during Season 13, the rest of the superstar line-up will be staying the same.

The outlet confirmed that the only change to the current coaching team will be Jennifer replacing Alicia, as current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton will all be hanging on to their red spinning chairs for another round of shows this fall.

Despite a whole lot of speculation that Adam and Blake could have been considering taking a break from the NBC series after appearing on every single season of the show since it first began seven years ago in 2011, Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, confirmed to Variety this week that that isn’t the case just yet.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches” he told the outlet in a statement, noting that both Kelly and Jennifer got their start on The Voice’s rival show American Idol and have had a very similar start to the show’s contestants.

“They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes,” he continued of Hudson – who appeared on Season 3 of Idol – and Clarkson – who won the very first round of the talent show in 2002. “Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

As reported by Billboard, the big news was also revealed in a video uploaded to Clarkson’s Twitter page this week, as she posted a clip to her account joking that she’d been hacked by Jennifer.

Kelly shared a video Jennifer filmed of herself announcing her big The Voice return, in which JHud can be seen telling the camera, “Guess who’s coming back to The Voice? Me! With my girl Kelly!”

“Girl, I am back with you, sitting side by side. I don’t know who’s gonna… This is gonna be a show!” Hudson then continued of getting together with her fellow American Idol alumni.

“See? Ya’ll might wanna be ready,” she then jokingly added.

Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson with Mary J Blige in 2011. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kelly also filmed a video for her fans to confirm the exciting news, which was shared on The Voice’s official Twitter page this week.

“Team JHud, Team KC, we’re coming after you Adam and Blake,” Clarkson teased of the rivalry they’re about to have together when the series picks back up later this year. “We’re friends, but we’re future frenemies.”

The Voice Season 15 is set to premiere on NBC this Fall.