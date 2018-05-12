‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart’s Long-Lost Twin Has Been Discovered And Fans Are Going Crazy

The star's mirror resemblance to late actress Brittany Murphy has been brought to light

Celebrity doppelgängers are nothing new in the entertainment world and we as a society love pointing them out whenever we spot them. Some of the more popular ones we’ve got so far include, Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice, and Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. And now the public can add two more names to the list, however, this one is just mind-blowing. After Monday night’s Met Gala, fans finally realized that Riverdale actress, Lili Reinhart, could seriously be late actress Brittany Murphy’s ‘long-lost twin’ and immediately blew up Twitter to express their thoughts. Some are even taking it one step further by saying that Miss Betty Cooper is Brittany Murphy reincarnated. But let’s be clear, this is not entirely new news, however, Reinhart’s appearance at the Met Gala just brought it to the surface.

It’s been 9 years since Murphy sadly passed away from pneumonia at the young age of 32. Fans remember the actresses bubbly personality in the movies that made us fall in love with her such as, Clueless, Just Married,Uptown Girls and 8 Mile.

Fans are finding photos of Murphy from the 90s and pinning them up alongside Reinhart and the resemblance trumps all of the other celebrity doppelgängers. But just in case you were wondering, the answer is yes. The 21-year-old starlet is very much aware of thee fact that she and the Girl Interrupted actress look alike, “Everyone says Brittany Murphy — everyone. They think I’m her reincarnated,” she said in an interview with Buzzfeed. “There are a lot of pictures of us side by side where we look crazy–alike,” she added.

Let’s be honest, “crazy” is right!

Reinhart has catapulted into the spotlight for her role on The CW fan-favorite show. And she also captured everyone’s attention when she showed up to the Met Gala arm-in-arm with her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse. The two play a couple on the show and it turns out this is one of those ‘reality imitates art’ situations as the two apparently finally announced their relationship status by attending together after a year of speculation. The two have been spotted in beautiful Hawaii together as well as Paris, but never actually came forward or made a statement until showing up to the Met Gala together. Words were not needed.