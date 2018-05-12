Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Continues Pushing For Wedding Invite

Markle's estranged half-brother is still pushing for an invite to the royal wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. isn’t a name that too many readers will know. If you guessed that he is Meghan Markle’s half-brother, you would be correct. He has had some harsh words for Markle since she became engaged to Prince Harry, but it sounds like he is still hoping to attend the wedding despite those words.

According to a report shared by Fox News, he is still urging his half-sister to invite him to the royal wedding.

“Meg I know that I’m not perfect, nor is anyone else in our family, as I’m sure you have read by now. But good, bad, or perfect, we’re the only family that you have. It does hurt my feelings not getting invited to your wedding, along with the rest of the family.”

He continued his message to his half-sister with a plea to be invited to the wedding.

“But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family. We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day because that’s what families do. Not to mention, how long it’s been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice.”

Needless to say, his tune has changed a bit since he penned an open letter to his sister and practically said that marrying her would be a huge mistake for Prince Harry.

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

Meghan and Prince Harry are to be married on Saturday, May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Unlike Thomas’ opinion, most people believe that Markle is a perfect fit for Harry and that the two will enjoy a very happy marriage.

Finally, Thomas apologized for his first message slamming his half-sister and tried to smooth things over.

“Meg, I am very proud of you. I truly want you to have a great wedding day and [a] long future with Prince Harry. I’m sorry for venting my frustrations about [how] he should call it off, but I was disappointed and confused about not getting invited. I really only wish you the best. I remember a loving, caring, amazing girl who had a great family growing up and I know you’re still that person inside. So whatever you decide is OK with me, maybe I’ll see you there, with all of us. It can still be a royal wedding family reunion.”

It will be interesting to see what Markle decides to do about her half-brother. She is not going to forget the first open letter that he wrote about her and it seems unlikely that he will end up receiving an invite. That being said, she seems to be a very caring person and perhaps this message will reach her heart.