‘Last Man Standing’ Officially Revived On Fox, Infuriates Fans Of Cancelled Shows

Fox has had a busy day on Friday after making announcements of new fall TV season.

There had been rumors swirling that Last Man Standing was about to make its revival just a year after being cancelled. Tim Allen had sent out a post on Twitter hinting that the show may become a reality soon and had urged fans to make their voices heard. That seemed to work as the comedy is heading back to primetime television this fall on Fox. TV Line reported on Friday that the network is reviving the show after hearing the outcry from viewers.

Last Man Standing had unexpectedly been cancelled by ABC a year ago. It came as a shock to both Tim Allen and the fans who loved the show. It was speculated that ABC decided not to renew because of its conservative flare. Allen brings a lot of his views of being a conservative to his character of Mike Baxter, father of three girls. He is known for making political jokes on screen, even going round and round with his eldest daughter’s husband, Ryan, about his liberal views. However, they had become a little more understanding of each other during their final season on ABC.

The reboot of Roseanne may have helped a bit in getting Fox to think twice about making Last Man Standing happen. The success that Roseanne has seen among viewers could have made a difference in their decision making. Tim Allen is over the moon with excitement. He lent his humor to the situation and also gave a shout-out to the devoted fans who made all this happen.

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at FOX for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you – a lot can happen in a year.”

In addition to Tim Allen reprising his role, it has been confirmed that his TV wife, Nancy Travis, will also be returning, as well as Amanda Fuller (Kristin), Jordan Masterson (Ryan), Christoph Sanders (Kyle), and Jonathan Adams (Chuck). However, there are three who have yet to ink the deal. Molly Ephraim (Mandy), Kaitlyn Dever (Eve), and Hector Elizondo (Ed) have not said whether they will sign on or not.

While LMS fans are rejoicing that Mike Baxter and family will be back, others aren’t so keen on it. In the past couple of days, Fox announced that three fan-favorite shows have been cancelled. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, and The Last Man on Earth were knocked out of the 2018-19 TV schedule. Comments started pouring in on social media wondering if the cancelled shows were because of the return of Last Man Standing.

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine were hoping that the show would get picked up somewhere else. However, TV Line said that Hulu has turned down the chance to grab it while it’s hot. With many shows getting the ax today, it has been deemed “bloody Friday” on Twitter.