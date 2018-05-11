NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers Still A Top Landing Spot For Dez Bryant, ‘247 Sports’ Predicts

Green Bay is still one of the top landing spots for Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason and has been searching for work ever since. At the time he was released, Bryant was not expected to have too much trouble finding a new team to play for. Unfortunately, that has not been the case and most teams have little to no interest in signing him.

One team that was expected to have interest in Bryant following his release was the Green Bay Packers. They have been busy this offseason, signing Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. In order to make those two additions, however, new general manager Brian Gutekunst had to release wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

According to 247 Sports, the Packers are still one of the top landing spots for Bryant. No interest has been rumored to have happened between the two parties, but they are still an ideal fit.

Aaron Rodgers would be a perfect fit at quarterback for Bryant. He would like to get his career back on track and there is no better way to do so than playing with the best quarterback in the NFL. Green Bay would also like to find a piece to replace Nelson, which is not something they can guarantee with the rookies that they drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant ended up catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He has been called “washed up” quite a bit this offseason, but that is far from the truth.

Bryant did make a comment earlier this offseason about playing for the Packers. He said that it wouldn’t seem right due to the “catch or no catch” drama from a couple years ago.

“It wouldn’t seem right. Too much history.”

The NFL teams that make the most sense to sign Dez Bryant:https://t.co/AhpfkhM6rH pic.twitter.com/5STrl9A84D — Allan Bell, Jr. (@AllanBell247) May 11, 2018

Stephen A. Smith is also among the media personalities that think Bryant should sign with the Packers.

“He’s a bad man,” Smith said about Rodgers who is the co-host of the ESPN show First Take. “He’ll make Dez Bryant look better than what Eli Manning will make Dez look like. If you don’t have the quarterback that can get you the football, I promise you, you can’t look good.”

It will be interesting to see where Bryant ends up signing. He is still confident in his ability and it is likely that a team will come calling in the near future. Green Bay may or may not be interested, but no one can deny that the two parties look like a perfect fit.