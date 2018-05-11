Kim Kardashian ‘Hates’ Tristan Thompson, Begging Khloe Not To Marry Her Cheating Baby Daddy, Reports ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly begging Khloe to ditch Tristan.

Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she is not happy with Tristan Thompson in the wake of his cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be furious with the NBA player for hurting her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and ruining their family dynamic.

According to a May 10 report by Radar Online, sources are revealing that Kim Kardashian “hates” Tristan Thompson for what he’s done to Khloe Kardashian. Kim, a protective big sister, thinks that what Tristan did to Khloe was “horrible,” and she’s letting him know.

Kim Kardashian has been very vocal about her thoughts on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. She first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that it was a “sad situation” for Khloe Kardashian, saying that Thompson did to her sister was “so f—ed up.” Days later, Kim did an interview for Live! With Kelly And Ryan, where she was hesitant to say she was rooting for Khloe and Tristan work through their issues. Kim even revealed that Tristan had blocked her on social media for her comments on The Ellen Show.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced just hours before Kardashian gave birth to their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. Kim and other family members rushed to Khloe’s side in Cleveland for the birth, and may have even had it out with Tristan while they were there.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

However, Khloe and Tristan are now fully back together, and have even been spotted around Cleveland. The two made their first public appearance after the cheating scandal when they went on a lunch date together, days later they were seen heading to a matinee movie. Khloe has even started attending Tristan’s basketball games again. However, Kim Kardashian allegedly isn’t happy about the reconciliation and wants her little sister to ditch her cheating baby daddy.

An insider says that Kim Kardashian has been “begging” Khloe not to marry Tristan. Kim has allegedly been telling Khloe to do what Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick did, which is have a relationship and children, but not to tie the knot. Kim reportedly believes Tristan will cheat on Khloe again, and she doesn’t want her sister to be “legally tied to him” when that happens.

The source adds that Kim Kardashian is hoping Tristan Thompson gets caught cheating again so that Khloe Kardashian will wise up and finally leave him.