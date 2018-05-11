NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Ready To Make NFL Return

Adrian Peterson is looking for a new team after receiving clearance to play from his neck injury.

Just a few short years ago, Adrian Peterson was considered the best running back in the NFL. He was the face of the Minnesota Vikings and was one of the most entertaining players to watch. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career and he has been a shell of his former self for the last couple seasons.

Last season was a rough year for Peterson after being released by the Vikings. He signed with the New Orleans Saints and got off to a sluggish start to the year. Peterson was then traded by the Saints to the Arizona Cardinals, where he had a couple of nice games and then went down with a season-ending neck injury.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Peterson has been cleared to play by doctors and is now actively searching for a contract for the 2018 season.

Last season with the Saints, Peterson played in four games and only recorded 27 carries for 81 yards and no touchdowns. He didn’t fit well in Sean Payton’s offense and it didn’t take long for the two parties to move on. Peterson appears to be open to a return to New Orleans, but it is unlikely that the Saints are going to make that move.

After being traded to the Cardinals, Peterson played in six games. He had a better run in Arizona with 448 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries. Those numbers translate to just 3.5 yards per carry, which still isn’t where most were hoping Peterson would end up.

At 33-years-old, Peterson is heading into the final stage of his career. He is having trouble finding a new team, just like he did last offseason. It would be surprising to see him sit out the entire 2018 season, but it is certainly a possibility.

In a recent interview shared by NFL.com, Peterson made his plea to teams and sounds confident that he can get back to performing at a high level.

“I’m healthy and I’m ready to roll. If you want someone to help you win a championship and be productive — be very productive — you know how to contact me.”

Peterson also talked about his season last year and the struggles that he had in New Orleans. He also noted that he showed flashes of his former self in Arizona.

“For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out (in New Orleans), but when I got my shot in Arizona, I showed what I was able to do. I know once I get back out there, I’ll be blessed with a healthy season and show people I’m still the best in the league.”

Expect to hear rumors and speculation about Peterson over the next couple of months. He could sign soon, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team scoop him up when training camp gets underway.