‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Wants To Know The Shocking Details About Gabby & Stefan’s Relationship

Abby wants to know everything about her encounter with Stefan.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will begin to ask a lot of questions about her alter-egos. Abby now knows that she has split personality disorder, but what she doesn’t know is that one of her alters, Gabby, has been carrying on a serious relationship with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

According to Soaps, Abby will get up the nerve to ask her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), about Gabby and Stefan’s relationship. Chad will likely be hesitant to tell his wife about the extent of the relationship, but it seems that Abby will really want to know what’s been going on while she was being held prisoner in her own body.

It is likely that Days of our Lives viewers will see Chad tell Abigail that one of her alter-egos, Gabby, has a wild streak. Gabby, who wears the dark wig and likes to break the rules, fell completely head over heels in love with Chad’s brother Stefan, and he reciprocated those feelings. Gabby and Stefan were seen sneaking around many times, and Stefan even begged Gabby to take over Abigail’s body permanently and leave Salem with him. The two finally found some time to get intimate, but Chad walked in and saw them in bed together.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad tries to help Abigail remember the night of Andre's murder.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/1QzloR9sQP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 9, 2018

Chaos erupted as Chad began to lash out at his brother, sending Stefan to the hospital with serious injuries. Eventually, Abigail returned and was brought up to speed on what had been happening. She even remembered that she was the person who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), the very event that caused her to develop other personalities in the first place.

However, Stefan wouldn’t give up and left the hospital to find Gabby. When he did, she told him that Abigail didn’t need her alters any longer and that they were being forced to say goodbye. Meanwhile, Chad maintains that Stefan raped Abigail due to her lack of consent and mental state at the time of their encounter.

Days of our Lives fans can keep up with all of the drama between Abigail, Chad, and Stefan when the show airs on weekday afternoons on NBC.