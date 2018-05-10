Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Has One Foot Out The Door’ After Reconciliation With Tristan Thompson

Khloe is hopeful she can make things work with Tristan, but won't be fooled again.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly taking things slow when it comes to her reunion with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s decision to give Tristan a second chance after his cheating scandal was said to be a stressful one, and sources are now dishing the details on Khloe’s thought process.

According to a May 10 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian had planned to take baby True and leave Cleveland after photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating on her surfaced just days before her delivery. Khloe’s friends and family urged the reality star to bring the baby back to L.A. and promised to help her with the adjustment. However, after weeks of agonizing over her future with Tristan, she decided to stay in Ohio.

An insider claims that Kardashian weighed all of her options and just wasn’t ready to give up on the dream of building a family and a life with Thompson. Khloe also allegedly didn’t want to be a single mother. Although Tristan believed that the mother of his child would never forgive him, sources reveal that she has “found it in her heart” to give him a second chance.

However, that wasn’t always the case. After the shocking cheating scandal, Tristan Thompson moved out of the couple’s Cleveland home and into a nearby apartment. He would only come over to visit with baby True, and Khloe Kardashian kept their interaction to a minimum. Tristan then stepped it up and has become an amazing father to the couple’s daughter, and watching his transformation reportedly “melted” Khloe, who has allegedly “fallen in love with him all over again.”

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying to make their relationship work. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, they’ve been going to couples therapy and have recently re-emerged as a couple in public. However, Khloe doesn’t want to be fooled a second time and is said to “have one foot out the door” although she’s “holding on to the fact that her and Tristan can make it work.”

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken publicly about the cheating scandal. However, it is expected to be a main storyline on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.