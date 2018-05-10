Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Amazingly Toned Legs In A Tiny Miniskirt

Jennifer's revealing her hard work at the gym in new photos.

Jennifer Lopez is proving once again that she’s, understandably, not afraid to show off a little skin after wowing fans after stepping out in a tiny black miniskirt and sheer striped top for an appearance on Today on May 9. As reported by Hollywood Life, the star proudly showed off her incredibly toned legs in several pictures she posted to Instagram before chatting with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

JLo stunned her followers as she posed in what appeared to be her dressing room at the NBC morning show, proving that she’s most definitely been hitting the gym lately.

Sharing the stunning new photos of herself wearing the tiny Valentino skirt with her more than 74.7 million Instagram followers, Lopez captioned the snaps, “Early morning in @maisonvalentino #worldofdance #DINERO.”

Hollywood Life reports that Jennifer also got some love from the luxury fashion house on Instagram who shared the photos she uploaded on its official account and was filled with praise for the mom of two in the captions.

The brand described JLo as being “simply beautiful” in the caption of one photo before then captioning another upload, “When you get some love from @jlo. Take a sneak peek of the queen wearing a #ValentinoPreFall18 total look with a #VStripes motif designed by @pppiccioli.”

Per Daily Mail, Jennifer sported the very short look for her May 9 appearance on Today. She sweetly spoke about her romance with Alex Rodriguez shortly after teasing a wedding between herself and her man on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet when asked if and when they’ll be heading down the aisle together.

Promoting the return of her NBC dance competition World of Dance, JLo revealed on the morning show that A-Rod actually loves to dance himself as well as watching her dance.

“He loves to dance, but – he loves to watch me dance, and to – he loves dancers. He just loves it,” Lopez said of her boyfriend. “He just loves dancing and music, and so he’s so into it – lucky for me, because I dance a lot.”

But while they may not always dance together to get JLo her toned legs, Alex admitted to People last year that he and Lopez often work out and exercise together.

Ahead of the opening of new Ultimate Fighting Championship gym in Miami, Rodriguez said that he “loves” working out with his girlfriend and added that they’re always trying new ways of exercising and keeping fit.

“Jennifer and I work out together, and I can’t wait to bring her here to my new gym,” he revealed to the outlet in August 2017. “She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Alex also said at the time that he and Jennifer also try out a lot of different workout routines together and don’t just stick to one type of exercise to stay in shape.

“Jennifer and I mix it up,” he said of his time spent in the gym with JLo since they first started dating in early 2017. “We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”