‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Offers Major Price Cut On Her L.A. Home

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star relists the home that was featured on the Bravo reality show.

Kyle Richards has cut the sale price of her gorgeous Los Angeles home that was previously featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After a short-term lease on the property ended, Richards and her realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky, put the house on the market again for a bargain price. According to Page Six, Richards’ home in the Brentwood neighborhood was previously listed for $7 million, but it made its return to the market this week for just $6 million. Kyle Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is handling the sale of the home under Umansky’s prestigious real estate firm, The Agency.

The listing reveals that the 6,229-square-foot six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is located on at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 1.54-acre property. Amenities include a chef’s kitchen, a pub with a stone fireplace and wet bar, a state-of-the-art home theater, a pool, and putting green. The property also boasts a separate office and a gym.

Kyle Richards lived in the house for seven years. The beautiful home was featured many times on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but last fall Kyle and her clan decided to leave L.A. for Encino when the family purchased music legend Smokey Robinson’s $8.25 million estate in one of the most expensive real estate transactions in the city’s history.

According to Realtor.com, Robinson lived in the seven-bedroom estate from 1988 to 2002 and sold it to entertainment entrepreneur Mike Greenfield for $2,300,000 in 2012. Greenfield renovated the home and sold it to real estate developer Gidi Cohen, who added a balcony off the master suite, a new pool and spa, and a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse. The estate also features a home theater, a gazebo, and a putting green,

Unfortunately, Kyle’s new home was the scene of a burglary shortly after the Richards-Umansky family moved in. As the clan vacationed in Aspen last December, thieves broke into the Encino property and stole all of Kyle’s high-end handbags and more than $1 million in jewelry, including irreplaceable family heirlooms that once belonged to Kyle’s late mom, Kathleen.

On the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kyle Richards revealed that in the aftermath of the robbery, she is unsure if her family will remain at their new home in Encino.

“After we were burglarized, it really rocked my world, you know, having things taken from me,” Kyle said, according to Bravo. “Hopefully, I’m gonna get past it and it’s gonna be amazing. I have spoken to so many people who were burglarized who have been burglarized, and they get over it and are fine and it’s a beautiful house. We’ll see, but I don’t know yet.”

You can see Kyle Richards saying goodbye to her L.A. home that is currently for sale in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clip below.