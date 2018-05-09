Watch Philadelphia 76ers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA Playoffs Round 2

Philly looks to take another step toward history after winning Game 4 to make the series 3-1, while Boston looks to close out the 'Sixers and move on to face Cleveland.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to take one more step toward becoming the first team in NBA playoff history to win a series after falling to a 0-3 deficit when they take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday, in a game that will live stream from Boston as the ‘Sixers try to build on their decisive, 11-point Game Four win on Monday.

The Celtics, meanwhile, would just like to close out the series which appeared to be well in hand after that took the first three games, including Game Three on the ‘Sixers’ home court. But Boston may finally be feeling the absence of their top scorer Kyrie Irving who is on the bench throughout the playoffs after knee surgery.

Irving averaged 24.4 points per game during the regular season — almost 10 points better than the team’s second-best scorer, rookie Jayson Tatum, who averaged 14.5. The Celtics’ offense has slowed down throughout the four games of the series against Philadelphia, averaging 119 points per 100 possessions in the first game of the series — but dropping to just 96 points per 100 in the Celtics Game Four defeat.

Dario Saric led the 76ers with 25 points in their lone victory so far in the series. Rob Carr / AP Images

The ‘Sixers will need to step up their three-point shooting game, however, to climb back into the Eastern Conference semifinal series, shooting just 29.5 percent from behind the stripe through the first four games.

No NBA team has ever bounced back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff seven-game series in 127 tries. In fact, in all major American professional sports only three teams have ever recovered after falling behind 0-3. Two of those were NHL hockey teams — the 2010 Boston Bruins and 2014 Los Angeles Kings — and one was baseball’s 2004 Boston Red Sox, who defeated the New York Yankees in an American League Championship Series after dropping the first three games.

The injury-battered Celtics lost another player in Game Four, when backup point guard Shane Larkin was forced to leave the game with a sprained shoulder, with no date set for his return, according to Celtics Coach Brad Stevens.

The winner of the 76ers vs. Celtics series will move on to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics center Al Horford scored 26 points in Game One, but only 10 in Game Four. Maddie Meyer / AP Images

