‘Outlander’ Renewed For Seasons 5 & 6 At Starz

'Outlander' is here to stay.

Outlander fans are thrilled this week after news hit that Starz has officially renewed the time traveling drama for two more seasons. The series, which is based off of Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels, was already set for Season 4, which is currently filming, and now will be back for Seasons 5 and 6 on the network.

According to a May 9 report by Vulture, Season 4 of Outlander will see Claire and Jamie navigate life in America as the Revolution nears. The couple have survived so many shocking moments in their marriage, including a 20-year divide, but settling in early America will offer its own share of challenges.

If the Outlander book series is a guide for what to expect in the upcoming episodes, it seems that fans will see Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, finally reunite with her father, and enter the storyline in a more permanent way. Briana and Roger’s relationship will also continue to grow as it seems Bri will have inherited her mother’s time traveling ability.

Season 4 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere on Starz in November, and fans are already counting down the days until “Droughtlander” ends. Now, they’ll have even more to look forward to as Seasons 5 and 6 will follow the storyline of Gabaldon’s novels The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Currently there are eight complete books in the Outlander series, with book No. 9, titled Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone, in the works. If fans of the television series get their way, each season of the show could continue to follow the individual books leading to at least nine seasons of the fan favorite series.

Outlander has become a cultural phenomenon, and has gained so many fans since its debut. The love story between Claire and Jamie Fraser keeps fans engaged, and the drama that they have to endure to stay together brings viewers back week after week. The show seems to be getting better with age, and fans could not be any more excited to see what the future brings for the beloved franchise.

Outlander episodes can currently be seen streaming on the Starz app.