Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Quell Split Rumors With Flirty Game Of ‘Connect Four’

For just over a year, 39-year-old mother of three Kourtney Kardashian dated 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, but recent rumors of the couple’s split swirl every day.

According to a Metro UK report, Kourtney and Younes unfollowed each other on Instagram — a sure sign of a breakup in 2018. Of course, the two also happened to share InstaStories on Monday night that confirmed they were both together on a romantic date at a beachfront restaurant, which doesn’t sound too much like a breakup situation.

However, Younes does show signs that all the Kardashian-related drama and fame could be getting to him after spending more than a year wrapped up inside of it. He sent out an Instagram story in which he somewhat ironically proclaimed how great it felt to actually see the world instead of spending all his time looking at his phone.

After that, he indicated a need for some space by screenshotting a tweet from Denzel Washington in which the actor expressed his need for space despite the fact that he loves people. Younes said he and Denzel are “soulmates” in that regard, which again indicates he needs a break from all things Kardashian because space doesn’t seem to be a typical situation for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

In a recent InstaStory, Kourtney and Younes played a flirty game of Connect Four, and they ended up teaming up to beat their opponent. They certainly looked cozy and happy, so for now, all the rumors of a breakup look like exactly that — rumors. Perhaps they unfollowed each other on Instagram because they had a brief argument, or maybe they just wanted to see how the world reacted to their somewhat surprising action.

They also took a trip out for yogurt in Beverly Hills, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Before that, Younes posted a video of Kourtney working out, and he took advantage of the situation and smacked her on her behind as she worked her glutes.

Hopefully, Younes can find a way to get some of the space that he needs to recharge while still enjoying the relationship he has with his Kardashian girlfriend.