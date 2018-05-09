Derick Dillard Slammed By Duggar Cousin For His ‘Homophobic Cries For Publicity’

Derick Dillard has been making headlines for months regarding his social media etiquette. The former Counting On star was taken off the TLC network because of his comments regarding fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. Since then, things have progressed to other stars becoming the target of Dillard’s harsh words.

It looks like not all of the Duggar family members are on board with Derick Dillard and his views. According to Radar Online, John Andrew Studdard is tired of hearing his “homophobic cries for publicity.” He has even reached out to Dillard on social media but garnered no response. Studdard is related to Jim Bob Duggar as his mother is his cousin. He has not seen the Dillards since their wedding but has been keeping up on the controversy via social media.

Not only has Derick Dillard attacked Jazz Jennings, but he recent challenged Nate Berkus. The series of comments has prompted a lot of critics to attack the former reality star on social media. With the couple no longer airing on Counting On, their followers have only social media to rely on. Dillard has clouded his reputation with his words, and now, family members are beginning to comment on the incidents.

John Andrew Studdard also happens to be an activist for the LGBTQ community. He has deemed Derick Dillard’s comments offensive, which comes as no surprise. It was shocking for fans to find out that a member of the Duggar family worked as an activist for the LGBTQ community but since he is the son of Jim Bob’s cousin, they are not exactly close. Despite being family, Studdard isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes is right, even if it will cause ripples moving forward.

Things for Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar appear to be going well despite the controversy on social media. The two have shared updates about their life via their blog and posted photos and videos of their two little boys. There are plenty of exciting moments coming up for the entire Duggar family, including more babies being born and another wedding this summer. Dillard and his comments cost them the show, but they haven’t lost their family.