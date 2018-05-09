Princess Charlotte Is The Best Big Sister Ever

Princess Charlotte's top priority is definitely her baby brother Louis.

Princess Charlotte has a new baby brother and, according to the latest reports, she is absolutely smitten. Prince Louis arrived just 9 days before her third birthday and the princess couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present. The toddler enjoyed cake with her nursery school classmates on her birthday, May 2, and then came home to another celebration. Yet this was the first birthday that Charlotte enjoyed with her new brother, and according to Us Weekly, she “won’t leave baby Louis’ side.”

Of course, besides taking utter delight in having a new sibling, Princess Charlotte seems to have a rather royal sense of duty. According to Us Weekly’s source, Charlotte takes her new role as Louis’ big sister “very seriously.” Her devotion to her brother is clearly depicted in a touching photo her mother posted on Instagram on the princess’s birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked the public for the messages they received on the birth of Prince Louis, and again for their daughter’s birthday. Wearing Prince George’s hand-me-downs, Princess Charlotte gently kissed Prince Louis’ forehead with a tenderness that already speaks of a quiet devotion. It seems as if the youngest royal enjoyed the gentle caress of his elder sister.

Of course, some would say that Charlotte is only taking after her big brother George. Described as “protective,” George has always played an important role in the young princess’s life. Many sources state that George and Charlotte are close, and it seems as if Charlotte and Louis will enjoy a similar rapport.

The elder royal siblings have captured the hearts and imaginations of the public. Their relationship seems so typical of siblings all over the world. Who could ever forget George’s first day at school? Charlotte was so upset that she started crying when she said goodbye to him at school, according to Daily Star. The duo have also enjoyed some friendly brother-sister rivalry. The prince has reportedly teased, “I’m the king of the castle,” with his little sister retorting, “So am I!”

The very young Prince Louis has so much going for him already. He was born on England’s patron saint’s holiday, St. George’s Day, on April 23. His parents are two of the most popular living royals, and his siblings have a proven track record of looking after each other. And with the best big sister by his side, young Louis’ life will be that much sweeter.