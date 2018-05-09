‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Villain Returns To Shake Things Up

One of Salem's bad boys is set to return to the soap.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander Cook-Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is on his way back to Salem. DOOL fans will see the bad boy as apart of Theresa Donovan’s storyline now that she is back in action on the NBC soap opera.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Xander is remembered as one of Salem’s most hated villains. He first came on the scene as Victor Kiriakis’ nephew and quickly made a reputation for himself as a bad boy. Xander’s biggest enemies during his time in Salem included Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). Since Nicole has left Salem, it seems Xander may set his sights on Theresa yet again.

Days of our Lives fans know that Theresa is currently being held prisoner in Mexico with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). So, it seems Xander may be making his way to Mexico. While there is no confirmation on the Telfer’s storyline just yet, some DOOL fans believe that Xander may have been commissioned by Victor (John Aniston) to help Theresa and Chloe deal with their dangerous situation. Perhaps Xander can help the women escape Matteo’s clutches and return home to Salem.

Of course, Xander could be back to seek revenge on Theresa. The character was presumed dead after Deimos Kiriakis had convinced Salem citizens that he had killed him. However, Deimos allowed his nephew to skip town unharmed. Now that Deimos is dead, Xander can make a return to Salem to stir up trouble for even more of the people he hates, including his own family members for casting him aside.

Cheers A post shared by Paul Telfer (@paultelfer) on Jun 13, 2016 at 1:30am PDT

No matter how the situation plays out, Days of our Lives spoilers have revealed that it is Xander who bring Theresa back to Salem. Theresa’s homecoming will be nearly as shocking as Xander’s due to the fact that the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), is currently in a serious relationship with her very own sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

It looks like this year’s May sweeps will be one to remember as character returns, revenge plots, and more shocking storylines continue to play out on Days of our Lives.