‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Elisabeth Moss Doesn’t Have A Boyfriend, Finds Dating To Be A Challenge

What's love life really like for 'Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss?

She may be on top of the world with season 2 of her hit show the Handmaid’s Tale underway but Elisabeth Moss’ dating life has certainly taken a hit in the midst of it all.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 35-year-old is opening about her personal life in the most candid way, confessing that dating isn’t always easy. In the sit-down, the actress confesses that she is so focused on her booming career that she is having trouble finding the “time” to give herself to somebody else.

The currently single actress also admits that she is not opposed to tying the knot again, but this time around, she finds more value in the relationship itself.

“It’s been eight years. I’m older, and hopefully wiser. I’m a romantic, so I love weddings, but I also don’t think you need (a wedding) to have a long-lasting, healthy relationship.”

The actress was previously married to SNL alum Fred Armisen for less than a year before calling it quits in 2010. Armisen famously admitted to Howard Stern that he was a “terrible husband,” who sometimes moves too fast in relationships.

But Moss has clearly learned from her experience and first marriage and even dished to the magazine that some of the longest relationships that she has been around have not been marriages, they’ve just been relationships. So it’s hard to tell exactly what the future may hold for Moss, but she does know one thing — she wants to be a mom at some point.

“I do want to be a mother. I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me,” she told the publication.

But even so, Moss confesses that she didn’t always know she wanted to be a mom. More recently, the actress has been warming up to the idea and thinking about it even though she doesn’t have a specific timeline or know what the plan is.

Another focal point of Moss’ interview was the ever popular #MeToo movement, which the 35-year-old admits that she luckily, has not been a victim of. But, the whole Harvey Weinstein scandal and movement really got Moss and her friends thinking about each and every situation that they have been in with a man and wonder, “is that okay?”

“We’ve been conditioned to think it’s OK, and that’s the wake-up moment that we are having.”

Of her role in Handmaid’s Tale, Moss admits that she has never played a role that so closely paralleled her life as a 35-year-old woman in America — until now.

Season Two of a Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming on Hulu and new episodes air on Wednesdays.