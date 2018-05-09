Demi Lovato Poses In Low Cut Swimsuit As She Shares Her New Charity Sunglass Collab

Lovato is leaving little to the imagination in her latest photos.

To kick off the spring and summer, Demi Lovato is staying cool in a variety of swimsuits while promoting her new charity sunglass line.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Demi shared a photo with fans on her Instagram page wearing a rainbow swimsuit, telling fans that she doesn’t want them to break under pressure. The photo gained a ton of attention from Lovatics with over 2.4 million likes while many fans loved the fact that Demi was rocking swimwear.

And to follow suit, Lovato shared another photo of herself in a swimsuit and coverup with her long black locks slicked back. In the caption of the post, Demi tells fans that she is excited to announce her new eyewear collection that she designed exclusively with Diff Eyewear. Lovato expresses that this project is very important to her because it helps give back. For every pair of sunglasses that are purchased on the website, a pair of reading glasses will be donated to someone in need.

Not surprisingly, Lovato’s post was well-received by fans as many of them applauded her for using her celebrity status to give back. A few other fans took time to comment on how amazing the 25-year-old looks while a handful of other fans confessed that they cannot wait to purchase a pair of sunnies.

“You are so perfect.”

“The most beautiful human alive,” another fan wrote.

In all, the post gained over 1.4 million likes and 7,500-plus comments. Many fans also expressed their emotions with emojis, most notably the flame emoji and the heart eyes emoji to be exact.

Many other pictures from Demi’s collab with Diff Eyewear are circulating the internet and one photo, in particular, has been gaining the attention of a ton of Lovato’s fan. In the snapshot promoting her sunglass collection, Lovato leans back while wearing a pair of sunglasses from her collab and gold hoop earrings. But what has really been capturing many fans’ attention is Demi’s gorgeous black bathing suit with a very low plunging neckline.

The Diff Eyewear website has a landing page specifically for Lovato’s new collection. There are four pairs of sunglasses for sale, and they’re all the same cat-eye style. But, each pair does come in a different color, including rose gold, gunmetal purple, gunmetal grey blue, and gold brown gradient. The sunglasses retail for $85, but right now there’s a promotion running. For any pair of Demi frames purchased, you can get another pair for only $60.

Lovato can be seen next on May 20, where she is set to duet with Christina Aguilera at the Billboard Music Awards.