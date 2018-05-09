Marci Miller Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Amid Reports That Kate Mansi Is Returning

The "Days Of Our Lives" star is allegedly moving on to greener pastures.

Yesterday, Marci Miller announced that she would be leaving Days of Our Lives to pursue other roles.

Today, it’s been revealed that the original Abigail may be coming back, and that’s the real reason Miller is leaving the show.

Daytime Confidential was the first to break the news about the Days of Our Lives actress leaving the show, stating that “multiple sources” have confirmed Miller’s departure to them.

When they first broke the news, they alleged that Miller — who assumed the role of Abigail Deveraux Dimera in 2016 — was going to pursue other roles, especially on primetime television, and ultimately left when she received a plum role.

However, in a new report for the outlet, it looks like there’s another reason for Miller’s departure: Kate Mansi, who originated the role of Abigail on Days of Our Lives, is coming back.

Mansi played Abigail from 2011 to 2016 and won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy for the role in 2017. Sources tell Daytime Confidential that Mansi is currently negotiating her salary to reprise the role.

It wasn’t clear why Mansi left the role in the first place, however, in an in-depth interview with CBS, Mansi admitted that she battled anxiety and depression after leaving the role.

Mansi said that while she was “elated” after meeting her baby nephews post-Days of Our Lives, she was bristled by her yoga instructor’s statement about “being in true gratitude” as being a necessary prerequisite to battling depression.

@TeamChabby You guyyyysssss!! Ugh! Seriously. Just For You is my CHILDHOOD. Ugh. I love you. Thank you SO much. Snacks for dinner this eve! Xx???? pic.twitter.com/dOWRCPN94R — Marci Miller (@MarciMiller) February 22, 2018

It’s this misconception about depression, Mansi said, that led her to her work with Bring Change 2 Mind, which raises awareness, support, and donations for mental health issues, to create a campaign called Sweat 2 Stop Stigma.

The former — and possibly current — Days of Our Lives star said she was “fighting a difficult task” because the organization was helping to provide mental health services, which wasn’t a tangible service like clean water.

“You can’t necessarily measure the results of this fight. It is a change that has to occur from within and spread and spread and spread until we’ve changed the world.”

Congrats on a powerful performance @officialtobin we loved having you for @homewardla!! pic.twitter.com/5WmpE7ucsi — Kate Mansi (@KateMansi) April 22, 2018

We will keep you updated about the potential cast change on Days of Our Lives as the information comes in.