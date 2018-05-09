‘Westworld’ Season 2 Theory: Bernard Is Now The Package, Not Peter Abernathy

Has Bernard swapped over the encrypted data from Peter Abernathy to himself?

Charlotte Hale has only one mission presently in Westworld Season 2: to get Peter Abernathy out of the park. He contains important information within his coding that Hale and Delos want to use. However, a new Westworld theory suggests they are actually after the wrong person.

While Charlotte was trying to get Abernathy out of the park, Episode 3 of Westworld also showed Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) interacting with Abernathy. He encounters him after he and Abernathy are taken hostage by Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) group. Once Dolores realizes they have her father and Bernard, she asks for them to be released.

Abernathy is glitching terribly and she enlists the help of Bernard. Bernard does some in-depth analysis of Abernathy and discovers that his contains some heavily encrypted coding. A part of this encrypted data was a “one time” usage clause that will see the data destroyed after it is used.

According to a new Westworld theory on Reddit, some fans of the show believe Bernard has transferred all of Abernathy’s data across to his own system. This means that Abernathy is no longer the package Charlotte is looking for and that Bernard will be able to sneak around with the information inside of him without anyone else knowing.

Of course, there is a second part to this theory and that is that Charlotte and Strand (Gustaf Skarsgard) already know that Bernard is a host and they are also aware that he contains Abernathy’s encrypted coding. The theory suggests that they are waiting for Bernard to loop back through his narratives and somehow give up the password for the encrypted data.

If this new theory is correct, it could certainly explain why Bernard has been not quite himself in the present day timeline of Westworld as it is likely that whatever coding was causing Abernathy to glitch so frequently might also be doing the same thing to Bernard.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this episode will be titled “The Riddle of the Sphinx.”