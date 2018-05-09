’13 Reasons Why’: Brand New Season 2 Trailer Released

The ripple effects of Hannah's suicide are explored further in Season 2

With Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why dropping on Netflix on May 18, fans are clamoring for new information about what will happen in the upcoming season. Now, Netflix has released a brand new trailer, which will give more of an insight into what to expect.

The Season 2 trailer for 13 Reasons Why opens with Clay (Dylan Minnette) declaring he “thought this whole thing was going to be over.” However, considering there is a new season, viewers already know this is not the case. Following on from Season 1, it appears viewers will see more of the ripple effects caused by Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) suicide.

Opening his locker, Clay discovers a new photo. On the back of it are the words, “Hannah wasn’t the only one.” What this means exactly will likely be explored further in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. It is unclear who is in the picture other than it is a male and female, and that they appear to be at a party.

Clay is then plagued with visions of Hannah as he comes to the conclusion he still needs to help, that others are still likely affected by this devastating incident. Further on in the trailer, Clay is looking at more Polaroid photos as he and members of the original people included on Hannah’s tapes form Season 1 are discussing what to do next.

You can view the full trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why below.

13 Reasons Why showrunner, Brian Yorkey, also had this to say to Entertainment Weekly about what will happen in the new season.

“We really have characters who, after 13 episodes, are just beginning the process of recovery and the process of coming to terms with what part they might’ve played in Hannah’s death and how Hannah’s death will change their lives going forward.”

Netflix

For those that are concerned about this Netflix series glamorizing suicide, the trailer concludes with a link to the website, 13reasonswhy.info, where people concerned about themselves or others who are grappling with issues can find out more about suicide prevention and get in contact with support networks.

Netflix have advised that the above website will be updated ahead of the Season 2 premiere of 13 Reasons Why. New resources including an updated discussion guide and a new discussion series will added to the website. According to the statement issued by Netflix, the discussion series is “a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will drop globally on Netflix on May 18.