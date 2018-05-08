Kailyn Lowry shades Jenelle Evans on Twitter after ‘Teen Mom 2’ premiere airs

Kailyn Lowry isn’t holding back when it comes to Jenelle Evans. The season premiere of Teen Mom 2 aired last night, and she wasn’t shy about throwing in her two cents. Evans was discussing the neglect and abuse allegations against her stemming from her middle child, Kaiser.

Twitter blew up when Kailyn Lowry tweeted about the allegations against Jenelle Evans without mentioning her name directly. According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry got pushback from viewers when she talked about what played out on Teen Mom 2. Evans maintains that David Eason does not abuse Kaiser, but her mom and Nathan Griffith’s mom appear to believe otherwise. Lowry threw shade at her costar saying that for there to even be any talk about abuse or neglect sends up red flags.

The bad blood between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans goes back several seasons. At one point, the two were civil with one another but that ship has since sailed. After David Eason’s firing and Evans’ recent road rage incident, Lowry has called for MTV to remove Jenelle as well. Their constant drama is a distraction from the other storylines on the show, and it has become increasingly dangerous to be around them when filming.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing the footage taped before David Eason’s firing and the incident at the reunion earlier this year. Kailyn Lowry recently battled on Twitter with Jenelle Evans over comments her husband made about co-star, Leah Messer’s daughter and the amount of makeup she wore cheerleading. Their feud ebbs and flows, but it is more heated now than it has been in months. Lowry isn’t going to hold back, especially now that she is watching what the cameras caught as they were filming.

If premiere night was any indication of the level of shade that will be thrown this season while Teen Mom 2 airs, fans are in for a wild ride. There is a lot more left to tell in the Jenelle Evans storyline, and Kailyn Lowry will be right there to comment and throw shade. These two have been through several ups and downs while filming, but forgiveness isn’t in sight for either girl.