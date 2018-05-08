Kendall Jenner Shares Post-Met Gala Photo, Confesses That She’s ‘Heavenly Hungover’

The model appears to have had a great time the previous evening.

Now that she is finally of legal drinking age, it appears that Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to let loose at certain social events.

According to her Instagram page, the 22-year-old had a blast last night at the Met Gala, resulting in an unfortunate hangover. In her post, Jenner is wearing a pouffy red dress as she sits on a New York City balcony with a plate full of food in her. Though she appears to be wearing a nice gown, the model opted for a more casual look on top with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tossed up in a bun.

Jenner looks to have a fork in her mouth as she looks up at the camera and points at her dish, which looks to have pancakes on it. The caption of Jenner’s photo is totally honest and totally relatable.

“Heavenly Hungover.”

In less than an hour of being posted, Jenner’s snapshot has already gained a ton of attention from her 90 million plus followers with over 924,000 likes as well as an impressive 3,600 plus comments. And many of Jenner’s fans were quick to comment on the model’s current situation.

“Hangover goals.”

“She’s a queen,” another fan chimed in.

The previous day, Kendall attended the Met Gala with momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie, and Kim. Of course, Khloe was busy in Cleveland with her new baby, True, while Kourtney jet-setted to celebrate boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s 25th birthday.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

The model shared three photos from the Gala with her followers, including one of herself dripping in Tiffany’s jewelry and another one thanking Off-White for dressing her for the occasion. The third post shows a series of pictures of Jenner and one of her BFF’s, Bella Hadid, posing for cameras at the Met Gala. In the caption of the post, Jenner jokes that they’re “extra af.”

And last night, Jenner also made headlines at the Gala for another reason — pushing a security guard out of her photo op. According to People, Kendall was posing for photos when a security guard backed up and got in Jenner’s personal space. As the guard got closer to Kendall, she stuck out her hand and pushed him back before resuming posing for photos.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 8, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

It is unclear whether or not that security guard was with Jenner or not, but the video has been making its rounds on social media all day long.