Jennifer Lopez Teases Her Own ‘Royal Wedding’ With Alex Rodriguez At The 2018 Met Gala

JLo & A-Rod were asked about a possible wedding on the Met Gala red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez is teasing a possible “royal wedding” with her boyfriend of more than a year, Alex Rodriguez. In a new joint interview with Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet 2018 Met Gala on May 7, Jennifer discussed the possibility of a wedding being in the couple’s future as they posed together.

When asked on the red carpet if they’ll be following the lead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their May 19 royal wedding by heading down the aisle, Jennifer played coy but joked that there is, in fact, a wedding coming soon – it just may or may not be theirs.

“Royal wedding?!” JLo asked after being asked about marrying A-Rod for a different kind of royal wedding in 2018. “There’s a royal wedding coming up! There’s a royal wedding coming up.”

Though Lopez didn’t reveal if she was hinting at her own wedding by referencing an impending royal wedding, there’s no doubting that the couple made it clear that they’re getting pretty serious one year after they made their debut red carpet appearance as a couple at the annual Met Gala last year.

Alex touched on their big year together in the Met Gala interview, as he admitted that a whole lot has happened between himself and the “Waiting For Tonight” singer over the past 12 months.

“A lot has happened,” Rodriguez said, before commenting on Lopez’s stunning Balmain gown that perfectly encapsulated the event’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” with a huge red and blue cross across the chest and a long black feather train.

“This is gorgeous,” A-Rod gushed of his girlfriend’s dress. “I couldn’t believe it when I first saw her today.”

Rodriguez then told ET that his past year with JLo had been “awesome,” to which Lopez – who recently suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance while dancing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – agreed with her boyfriend by adding that they’ve had an “amazing year” together since they were last at the Met Gala.

Jennifer’s latest wedding tease comes shortly after she hinted at walking down the aisle once again in the lyrics of her latest single, “El Anillo,” which when translated from Spanish to English means “The Ring.”

As reported by People, Jennifer strongly hints that she wants to marry Alex in the song’s lyrics as she sings, “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”

Lopez then addressed all the wedding talk in an interview with Extra, where she confirmed that the song is about getting engaged while also revealing exactly how A-Rod reacted the first time he heard it.

“We knew there would be a lot of talk when I put out the song. I played it for him and he just laughed. I love the song,” JLo said when asked about the suggestive song. “It’s a great song and I think it’s a very anthemic — demanding what you want, demanding respect, demanding a place in someone’s life.”

Lopez then added of the lyrics asking for a ring, "I felt like it was something that women definitely feel."

“When Alex heard it, he was fine with it… I don’t care what people say,” Jennifer then continued of her boyfriend’s reaction to the Spanish language single. “I knew that people would talk about us, but it just didn’t bother me. I’m so used to people talking about me, it doesn’t matter!”

JLo was then asked about getting married for what would be the fourth time, after previously being married to Ojani Noa between 1997 and 1998, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony – the father of her twins Max and Emme – for a decade between 2004 and 2014.

When asked about getting married to A-Rod during the interview earlier this month, she replied, “I am open to all of the greatest possibilities in life, whatever those may be.”