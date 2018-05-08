John Cena & Nikki Bella Will Get Back Together, Source Tells ‘People’

John Cena and Nikki Bella are on the fast track to reconciliation.

John Cena and Nikki Bella stunned fans when they announced that they had called off their wedding in April. The couple, who began dating in 2012, had planned to tie the knot on May 5, but just days before the ceremony they shocking revealed that they had broken up.

According to a May 7 report by People Magazine, sources are now revealing that although John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer together, that may not always be the case. In fact, insiders believe that the couple will “almost definitely get back together.”

The source reveals that since Cena and Bella’s split, that John has “constantly been in touch with Nikki,” revealing that it looks like the pair will soon be back together again. Cena is said to be the love of Bella’s life, and those close to the former couple claim that they’re still in love with one another. “At the end of the day, they still want to be together,” the insider stated.

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s split didn’t come from a bad place. In fact, it seems the couple disagreed about marital issues such as having children. Rumors have been flying that Nikki wanted to be a mother, but John didn’t know if he ever wanted to have children.

As fans will remember, Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in the spring of 2017. The couple was engaged just one year before calling it quits. At the time a source revealed that John has never been alone and that he would likely realize what a mistake he made by letting Nikki go. Could that time be now?

The insider dishes that the couple’s wedding plans got too out of control for John Cena to handle, as he wanted a more intimate affair, not a huge, televised event. Cold feet and commitment issues are reportedly to blame for John’s part of the split. However, the pair has reportedly decided to take some time to “regroup,” and could decide to re-examine what went wrong and decide whether or not they can fix it sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, cameras have been rolling on all of the drama between John Cena and Nikki Bella for E!’s Total Divas, which will air new episodes in the coming weeks.