Wintour is hoping that Annette Roque will appear in 'Vogue' says 'Radaronline'

Matt Lauer, once a mainstay at the Met Gala is now persona non grata courtesy of Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Nobody gets into the Met Gala if Wintour says no, and Lauer has now found himself on the not invited list. But there is one soon to be a former member of the Lauer family who was extended a personal invitation to the Met Gala, and that’s Lauer’s estranged wife, ex-model Annette Roque.

Matt Lauer, the former Today host, and NBC News anchor used to be on Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s VIP list, but since his sexual harassment scandal and public humiliation of his wife, Annette Roque, Anna Wintour has chosen sides. Per Wintour, Annette Roque is in and Lauer is out of the Met Gala, according to a Vogue insider.

Matt Lauer is now said to be personally out of the social loop and was not extended an invitation to the Met Gala, but Anna Wintour did invite Lauer’s estranged wife, Annette Roque, and was said to have personally have extended the invitation, and put on the VIP list. Wintour hoped that if Lauer wasn’t invited, Roque might attend the Met Gala.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has been trying to convince Annette Roque to appear in the magazine for a photo shoot and hopefully a brief interview. At this time, Annette Roque hasn’t spoken on the record to anyone since Matt Lauer was fired from Today.

Back in the day, Annette Roque was an in-demand model for J.Crew and Victoria’s Secret, but she hasn’t modeled in years. Annette Roque was said to have declined Anna Wintour’s invitation to the Met Gala, but there is no word on whether Roque was interested in appearing in Vogue.

This is not the first public sleight that Matt Lauer has suffered since his firing from the Today show. In March it was reported that Matt Lauer’s portrait was painted over on the wall of the restaurant, The Palm in NYC. A caricature of Today’s Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are still on the wall of the swanky steakhouse.

Sources close to Lauer say that since his dismissal from Today, he has no longer been staying in his NYC apartment, and just last week, the property was sold to a new owner. Lauer now spends his time in the Hamptons where he can see his children who live with Roque.

“He hasn’t shown his face at his Manhattan apartment lately. The Hamptons has been a good place for him to hide, but he isn’t sure he will stay. Matt definitely regrets his behavior. He lost not only his family but his career and many of his closest friends.”

Matt Lauer is said to be interested in renewing his hosting career at some point. Annette Roque has filed for divorce from Matt Lauer.